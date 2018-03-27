MoE, Sorbonne University to form student orchestra, music academy

They will also be developing a strategic plan for the National Student Orchestra, and a preliminary vision of a "Musical Academy" within the university's professional course.

The MoU was signed by Marwan Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Professor Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor of the Paris Sorbonne University.

Al Sawaleh explained that the Ministry seeks, via the MoU, to form an incubating environment to refine musical talents of Emirati school students. This will add a new perspective in the career of the student’s academic knowledge and experience in various study stages considering the special reputation of Sorbonne University in this field.

He added that the MoU will provide an enrichment curriculum, training talented students, and make available an approved training for the trainees in the Emirati School.

Professor Fouache said, "We’re proud to cooperate with the UAE Ministry of Education to highlight the importance of education and musical culture in the educational work. We have a great interest in arts and music as we believe in the key role played to enrich the culture of a society, so that the launching of the cultural and musical initiatives is no doubt a promising step for students to sustain their artistic and musical skills through participating in a musical ceremony 'Orchestra' that will be organised by the Ministry of Education."