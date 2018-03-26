Nine Emirati short films to screen at Al Qattara Cinema

  • Monday 26, March 2018 in 5:06 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Organised and presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Al Qattara Cinema will return for its final instalment in this season of the Al Ain Cultural Calendar.

Hosted at Al Qattara Arts Centre, the night will screen a selection of nine short films by Emirati directors next Friday.

These includes Khaled Al Mahmoud’s 'Sabeel'; Nayla Al Khaja’s 'The Neighbour'; Ahmed Al Kuwaiti’s 'A Time to Pray'; Abdullah Hassan Ahmed’s 'Smaller Than The Sky'; Nawaf Al-Janahi’s 'Mirrors of Silence'; Ali Bin Matar’s 'Kanadeer'; Mohamed Al Hamadi’s 'The Last Interview'; Saeed Rashed’s 'Face The Music'; and Saeed Al Dhaheri’s 'The Rescue'.

DCT Abu Dhabi launched the Al Qattara Cinema programme last November as part of the annual Al Ain Cultural Programme 2017-18. The cinema programme aims to introduce audiences to Emirati films and directors, providing a cinematic platform that celebrates local filmmakers and brings them closer to audiences as well as reinforcing the link between the local community and the arts.