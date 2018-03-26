Nine Emirati short films to screen at Al Qattara Cinema

Hosted at Al Qattara Arts Centre, the night will screen a selection of nine short films by Emirati directors next Friday.

These includes Khaled Al Mahmoud’s 'Sabeel'; Nayla Al Khaja’s 'The Neighbour'; Ahmed Al Kuwaiti’s 'A Time to Pray'; Abdullah Hassan Ahmed’s 'Smaller Than The Sky'; Nawaf Al-Janahi’s 'Mirrors of Silence'; Ali Bin Matar’s 'Kanadeer'; Mohamed Al Hamadi’s 'The Last Interview'; Saeed Rashed’s 'Face The Music'; and Saeed Al Dhaheri’s 'The Rescue'.

DCT Abu Dhabi launched the Al Qattara Cinema programme last November as part of the annual Al Ain Cultural Programme 2017-18. The cinema programme aims to introduce audiences to Emirati films and directors, providing a cinematic platform that celebrates local filmmakers and brings them closer to audiences as well as reinforcing the link between the local community and the arts.