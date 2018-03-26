KwB showcases Sharjah’s rich cultural heritage at Riyadh International Book 2018

The fair, which concluded recently, involved a mass of renowned Arab and international authors, illustrators and publishers and hosted the UAE as Guest of Honour.

The KwB session, ‘Cultural Initiatives from Sharjah’, was held at the book fair theatre as part of the entity’s ongoing efforts to secure Sharjah’s presence at Arab and international cultural forums.

The panel featuring Noura Bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB, and author and self-publisher, Alaa Dawood whose book ‘Ethical Values in Short Stories’ has been translated to several languages including English, highlighted Sharjah’s importance as a regional cultural hub and its internationally recognised reputation for authentic Arab heritage.

During the event, Bin Hadiya underscored KwB’s pioneering activities throughout the year, while Alaa Dawood spoke about his own literary experience with Knowledge without Borders ‘1001 Titles’ initiative, which supported the publishing of his book ‘Ethical Values in Short Stories’, as part of its efforts to promote the publication of Emirati literature.

Noura Bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB, said: “Our participation at Riyadh Book Fair, one of the region’s leading literary events, is in keeping with our mission to share Sharjah’s vast cultural experience with a larger audience of Arab authors and publishers, in order to exchange expertise and knowledge through innovative cultural programmes.”

Bin Hadiya said that KwB also sought to promote the ‘1001 Titles’ initiative, which was launched to expand the scope of book production, enrich the experience of Emirati authors and support local publishing houses.

With a budget of AED 5 million in its first phase, 2016–17, the ‘1001 Titles’ initiative succeeded in publishing 1,001 first-edition Emirati titles representing a variety of genres. Bin Hadiya added that the second ‘1001 Titles’ has already started receiving applications from Emirati publishers and authors seeking the initiative’s support.

In its second phase, the ‘1001 Titles’ aims to support the successful production of 700 titles by members of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and another 301 titles by local publishers and authors in the UAE. Emirati authors and local and Arab publishers in the UAE can submit their applications directly to the initiative management.