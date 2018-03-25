EPA promotes quality, advantages of UAE publishing at Riyadh International Book Fair

During the panel discussion

The panel was conducted by Jamal Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Kuttab Publishing and Ahmed Al Ali, representing Horouf, a subsidiary of Kalimat Group. It addressed the fundamentals of the publishing industry in the UAE and the role this vibrant sector plays in stimulating many other cultural areas. The panellists also discussed the vital role of the EPA in enhancing the participation of publishers in literary and cultural events at regional and international levels, as well as promoting the UAE’s cultural expertise.



Jamal Al Shehhi and Ahmed Al Ali highlighted the remarkable growth of the publishing industry in the UAE, and showcased the advantages of local publishing and the key reading and cultural initiatives that support it.



Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: “Our participation in the Riyadh Book Fair aligns with our support of Emirati publishers on a global stage and it is through their ongoing efforts to promote publishing that the UAE has been selected as the Guest of Honour. We are proud of both our achievements and our members for stimulating organisations and communities to build on the successes of the publishing sector and enhance the UAE’s cultural sphere.”



Founded in 2009 and supported by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the EPA is dedicated to serving and developing the publishing sector in the UAE and advancing the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentorship programmes. The association represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry and improves the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination with concerned authorities locally and internationally.