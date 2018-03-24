Book launch marks Sharjah Art Museum's 20th anniversary

As part of the launch activities, Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, and Alya al Mulla, Curator of Sharjah Art Museum, gave a talk on Thursday at Art Dubai to present the book to audiences. The special edition anniversary book celebrates more than two decades of Sharjah Art Museum since its establishment in 1997, making it the first such art museum in the Gulf region.

Since then, the museum has flourished and grown under the guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and has played a key role in making art accessible to all and further cements Sharjah’s importance as the region’s leading cultural hub.

During its history, Sharjah Art Museum has hosted and organised a wide array of exhibitions featuring local, regional and international artists, as well as many art events and interactive education programmes that have all furthered an appreciation of art and fostered an active cultural community in Sharjah and beyond.

In addition to the Modern and Contemporary Arabic Art collection, the museum has also hosted temporary exhibitions by many renowned Arab artists.

In another first for Sharjah Museums Authority, it will also launch the Sharjah Art Museum website. This will be the inaugural official standalone site for one of the Authority’s 16 museums and will allow web visitors to access an array of information on Sharjah Art Museum, including its 20-year history and past, current and future exhibitions.

Commenting on the launch, Ataya said, "I am looking forward to marking the 20th anniversary of this esteemed cultural institution and am proud that we have contributed significantly to developing the UAE and Arab region’s art scene.

"With a focus on learning and encouraging appreciation of all forms of art, we have certainly achieved that during the past 20 years, creating a unique space for audiences to enjoy the extensive range of art exhibitions and activities that have enriched Sharjah’s rich cultural fabric. SMA will continue to build on this foundation and we look forward to witnessing future developments of the museum that has a special place in the hearts of many," she added.