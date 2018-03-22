Sharjah Heritage Days16th edition kicks off on the 4th of April

Sharjah Heritage Days is set to commence on April 4th and will run up to April 21st in all the cities and regions of the Emirate.

The conference was opened by Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days. It also witnessed the esteemed presence of Mohammed Khamees, Deputy Head of Sharjah Institute for heritage, Engineer Badir Al Shehhi, General Coordinator of Sharjah Heritage Days 2018, VIPs and other officials of Sharjah Heritage Days.

Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said their strategic vision includes supporting activities and initiatives that promote the rich heritage of the Emirate and countries from all over the world.

Commenting on the sidelines of the press conference, Abdulaziz Almusallam, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to the 16th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for attending this conference and for your interest in promoting the heritage and culture of your nation.”

This year’s edition of Sharjah Heritage Days will oversee participation from 31 countries including Sudan, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, KSA, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Malta, Italy, Tajikistan, Bosnia, Mexico, Paraguay, Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, Belorussia, Spain, Japan, China and the honour guest Czech Republic.

The global cultural event will house a cultural café hosting 16 sessions, besides social media café, ancient historical landmarks, handicrafts, folklore stories, Children village, 18 government entities participation, 4 International orgnisations including IOV, CIOSS, Association Francaise des Jeux Populaires, 12 new e books editions, 11 opening in the cities of the Emirate, 4 exhibitions with special one themed by Year of Zayed, 82 food kiosks and much more.

“Heritage and culture from all over the world have constantly regenerated itself through the centuries. It’s time the young generation understand the need to be rooted in their culture, rediscovering and reassessing the cultural heritage with its language, literature, religious faith, architecture and festivals,” concluded Abdulaziz Almusallam.

The Sharjah Heritage Days aims at promoting the rich and diversified cultural heritage of the countries from all over the world as well as strengthening the cultural exchanges and retying the knots with each other.