Mother of Nation Festival kicks-off Thursday

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the third edition of the annual event, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, will offer a wide variety of events with more than 100 workshops, performances, and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Paying tribute to the living legacy and progressive vision of ‘the Mother of the Nation’, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the event is committed to providing high-quality entertainment for the family.

This year, the festival will be split into four distinct activation zones and a commemorative main pavilion, which will embody Sheikha Fatima’s inspirational values of empowerment, conservation, collaboration and sustainability, as well as the overarching themes of tolerance, collaboration, and camaraderie.

With last year’s event having welcomed more than 197,000 guests, this year’s edition is set to see a record number of visitors. The four zones promise something for everyone to enjoy; from hands-on workshops and interactive demonstrations to art exhibits and an array of musical, entertainment and comedy performances.