British Superstar Sami Yusuf to Sing of Love, Peace and Harmony in Sharjah

Music for Sami is an expression of divine love, and this love shines through in all his musical endeavours. It conveys a profound sense of the sacred and an abiding love of traditions, peace and faith, as it takes its listeners on a journey of self-discovery and fulfilment. The positive message of his lyrics gives voice to a collective yearning for peace and harmony, and his use of global rhythms and melodies united by spiritual vision captivates listeners worldwide. No wonder it resonates so strongly with people around the world.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said: “We are excited to host international superstar Sami Yusuf, who has built a huge fan base over his long artistic career, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre. He is performing for the first time in Sharjah and his audiences will enjoy a beautiful selection of his popular hits known for the beauty of their unique music and the splendour of their lyrics.”

Since its inception, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative of SGMB, has been in the forefront of the Emirate’s efforts to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of the arts, hosting globally recognised Arab and international artists and musical icons.

Looking forward to his first Sharjah concert, Sami said: “I am delighted to be performing at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. It will be a celebration of over one thousand years of legacy and heritage stretching from India to Andalusia.”

Sami said that the concert is, perhaps, even more meaningful as “we are performing in the beautiful Emirate of Sharjah, which, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has been at the forefront of preserving heritage and supporting the arts.” The artiste said he is excited to be performing some of his most memorable pieces alongside newer compositions. “I look forward to seeing you all in Sharjah on Friday, 6th April,” he said.

Sami promised that the Sharjah concert would take his audiences on a journey of self-discovery and mystery, journeying from East to West with master musicians of traditional music and some of his greatest hits from albums such as Ya Rasul Allah, Mast Qalandar, Lament, You Came to Me, Sari Gelin, and Healing.

Known around the world for his music that builds bridges between cultures and people of East and West, Sami is known for his strong commitment to humanitarian causes and issues and is the United Nations Global Ambassador Against Hunger and UN’s Global Ambassador for Interfaith Harmony.

Now preferring to use traditional instruments over more modern ones, Sami’s music takes much of its structure from traditional systems as can be heard in his latest released album, Barakah. The singer reached out to people of all faiths with his composition of the world’s first interfaith anthem, ‘The Gift of Love’. Sami hopes to help people from different traditions recognise that the common values they hold far outweigh their differences and that this understanding can be the starting point for the journey toward a lasting peace.

For tickets and more details about the concert, please visit http://www.almajazamphitheatre.ae or www.ticketmaster.ae. You can also call 800 86823 or +971 4 366 2289.