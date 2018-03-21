Heritage fans to celebrate the Republic of Austria heritage week at SIH

During this week, residents and visitors to Sharjah Institute of Heritage will have an opportunity to learn about the various aspects of the Austrian Heritage, including folklore and heritage arts, music, authentic songs, history and popular cuisine. There will be an exclusive showcase for fashion that will reflect exquisite beauty, bright colours and precision of craftsmanship. These unique activities will be part of a rich range of activities that not only reflect the diversity of the Austrian heritage, but also demonstrate the originality of the country.

The Republic of Austria Heritage Week is part of the World Heritage Week programme organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, which hosts an Arab or foreign country to showcase and present the features and components of its heritage under the theme: ‘World Heritage in Sharjah’. "The Republic of Austria has a rich and diverse heritage. The Austrian Heritage Week is an opportunity for visitors, heritage lovers and researchers to learn more about the Austrian heritage, which has its own distinctive peculiarity in its various elements, which to a large extent shares similarities not just with the world, but also the Arab heritage," said Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Dr Al Musallam pointed out that Austria is a tourist destination, with its unique ski resorts, which attract hundreds of thousands of tourists annually during the winter season. Austria also hosts many summer events and activities, and is considered one of the best tourist destinations in the world in summer due to its picturesque locations and pleasant weather conditions. Recently, the country has become one of the most popular European destinations for holidays. Moreover, the historic cities of Austria, such as Vienna, Salzburg and Innsbruck, are very popular for shopping and sightseeing which are located in the downtown areas of these cities.