DCT Abu Dhabi celebrates Mahmoud Darwish for World Poetry Day

The series begins with a cultural evening at Bait Al Oud that will shed light on Mahmoud Darwish's poetic brilliance and his distinguished stature in the world of poetry.



Moderated by journalist Ola Al Sheikh, the evening will feature a discussion by poets Youssef Abu El Loz and Ali Al Ameri. It will also include oud performance and a poetry reading by Emirati performer Yasser Al Neyadi, and will be attended by a large number of writers, media professionals, and fans of Mahmoud Darwish.



Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Although Mahmoud Darwish left us ten years ago, he still remains alive in the heart of the Arab world. This presence stands for the enduring legacy he left behind, signifying a unique poetic phenomenon in contemporary Arab poetry. His poems, which are memorised by young and old generations, represent the sincerest expression of the Arab diaspora’s concerns and pains, vocalising their love for earth and longing for the homeland. He transformed traditional poetry in a special way that enabled him to become a poet of international influence, leaving a prominent imprint in Arab culture around the world."



He added, "Every year, the Poetry Encyclopedia honours a literary figure who left a permanent mark in the world of poetry and literature. Dedicating 2018 to celebrate the great poet Mahmoud Darwish is a tribute of loyalty to his great spirit and exceptional contributions, which falls under the Encyclopedia’s role of commemorating influential Arab poets and highlighting their poetic experiences that keep enriching Arab culture every day."



The Poetry Encyclopedia is one of the most important cultural projects of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, and is the largest project specialising in Arabic poetry for more than 20 years. It currently includes 3,630 poetry books, which collectively comprise two million verses in 14,600 poems.