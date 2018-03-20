EPA highlights local publishing expertise at Paris Book Fair

Titled ‘The Role of Publishing Associations’, the first panel highlighted the expertise of the EPA as one of the pioneering entities in this sector in the Arab region, and the role played by such entities in expanding the scope of publishers’ participation in literary and cultural forums at the regional and international levels. The panel comprised Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA; and Iman Ben Chaibah CEO of Sail Publishing House – an EPA member.

Titled ‘The Key Features of Publishing Industry in UAE’, the second panel focused on the unique characteristics of the Emirati publishing landscape, the pivotal role this vibrant sector plays in stimulating other cultural sectors, and in addressing the points of view of publishers and authors. The panel featured Nooh Al Hammadi, Board member of the EPA, and Founder of Dar Zajel for Publishing and Distribution; and Talal Salim, Founder of Dar Jumairah for Publishing and Distribution, the panel was moderated by Iman Ben Chaibah.

Rashid Al Kous said: “The UAE and Sharjah are reaping the benefits of the seeds His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah had sown four decades ago. In the seventies, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi launched Sharjah’s cultural project, through which cultural and intellectual fabric of our community is being nurtured and protected still. His Highness’s efforts have brought the appreciation of ancient and modern Arab and Islamic cultures to the forefront. The selection of Sharjah as a special guest city at the Paris Book Fair bears testimony to the success of this enlightening project and the success of its objectives.”

“EPA’s participation at the fair helped us share with the western world our goals and strategies to support the local and regional publishing industry, our dedication to creating an environment that stimulates creativity and professional development, and how doing so has contributed to elevating the larger literary product of the UAE. We met authors and publishers from around the world and explored ways of future collaborations, in a bid to enhance our efforts to increase the competitiveness of local publishing industry,” he added.

In the first panel, Al Kous stressed that a publishing association plays a crucial role in elevating the realities of the publishing sector at both local and international levels. He explored organisational challenges that face Arabic publishing forums in countries that do not have publishing associations, as well as the need for establishing a symbiotic relationship between these associations and publishers for the realisation of objectives. For her part, Iman Ben Chaibah highlighted the aspirations of publishers and how associations can facilitate their work, enabling them to increase the quality quantity and outreach of their titles.

In the second panel, Nooh Al Hammadi and Talal Salim underscored the development of the publishing sector in the UAE, highlighting their successes on regional and international arenas. They also addressed key characteristics of the Emirati publishing sector, its biggest strengths, and shared some significant reading projects and cultural initiatives the UAE has started to support the publishing sector in the UAE.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the Emirati publishing sector has unique characteristics, underlining that EPA predictions indicate that the UAE is qualified to become a regional and global publishing centre, thanks to its strategic advantages like accessibility, a creative and incubating environment, and a prospering cultural sphere.

The second panel addressed key challenges that face the local publishing sector and the solutions to overcome them. The participants recommended uniting the efforts of publishing houses, experts and stakeholders, as well as allocating many free zones for publishing and other creative industries. They argued that such recommendations will play a vital role in making the UAE a global centre for printing, publishing, distribution and other creative sectors.

Founded in 2009, the EPA is an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and President of EPA. It is dedicated to serving and developing the publishing sector in the UAE and to advancing the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentorship programmes. The association represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry and improves the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination with concerned authorities locally and internationally.