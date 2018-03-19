Etisalat Award offers regional works strong representation in Europe

The exhibition, held in Institut de Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute, Paris), comes as part of Etisalat Award’s mission to create a positive impact on participants and visitors as they familiarise themselves on some of the leading Arabic books that inspired children and adults across the region.

This initiative aims to promote the most significant contemporary literary productions in Arabic designed for children and young adults, among European audiences. The exhibition showcases all 27 wining books and digital book apps, as well as an art exhibition featuring the best illustrations contained within these books, contributed by a host of Arab artists.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, said: “Etisalat Award has recognised the talent and creative prowess of several contemporary Arab intellectuals, authors, illustrators and publishers who have dedicated themselves to promoting children’s literature through their works. Since its inception, the award has been a pioneering partner and supporter of an array of works that aim to further elevate Arabic children’s literature. Bringing these gems before an elite European audience is in the interest of enhancing cross-cultural understanding and communication. It also opens an opportunity for the flourishing European translations market always keen to introduce diverse works to their readers, and will allow French intellectuals access to select books that have won the Etisalat Award. Through these new initiatives, we seek to contribute to the promotion of Arabic literature and culture on important literary forums worldwide.”

“Curating this exhibition aligns with our dedication to supporting creative children’s literature personnel in the Arab world who have contributed to the award and helped it reach the position it enjoys today, with their valuable titles. This is why we have chosen the Paris Book Fair to showcase their works – one of the most prestigious cultural events in Europe and the world. This was a great way for us to attract the attention of authors and intellectuals from Europe and beyond to our efforts in trying to elevate the realities of the literary and cultural industries at local and global levels,” she added.

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature contributes to promoting Arab children’s literature globally, through its participation at important international forums and events worldwide. It also plays a vital role in showing intellectuals from around the world the Arab world’s literature and culture.

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was launched in 2009 as an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Patron of the UAEBBY. Sponsored by Etisalat Group, it aims to enrich children's literature and motivate publishers, authors and illustrators to produce the most creative Arabic children's books.