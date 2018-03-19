Sharjah breaks new cultural barriers as it educates French visitors on Emirati traditions

This took place at a special section in Sharjah’s pavilion at the Paris Book Fair, celebrating its grand participation as the Special Guest City of this year’s fair.

Breaking cultural barriers and bridging intellectual understanding and respect between two different cultures, the section also provided French female visitors traditional Emirati henna dye on their hands, educating the young and the adult of the nation’s cultural arts of Talli, Safeefa and coloured embroidery.

Each day, visitors at the fair curiously watched and admired Emirati women and their traditional skills in weaving Talli threads, one of the most significant arts in UAE’s heritage. During the showcase, female audiences were taken on a journey as each thread told a remarkable story on the roles of women in the historical development of the UAE and its rich culture, as well as how their artefacts and garments paid a great tribute to their lifestyles.

Audiences were also engaged on traditional stories on how some of these garments were produced and created to support UAE women’s husbands during their tough journey for fishing, pearl dives and trade.

The special section hosted three Emirati women who introduced the French community on a unique lifestyle experience of the UAE and its heritage, allowing them to sit in a traditionally designed Emirati house, providing them with authentic Emirati foods and drinks such as the Luqaimat and Jabab along with Arabic coffee.