Authors and literary experts discuss the novel’s ability to flourish in all genres of literature

“In novels, narration is based on openness; it is like a majestic river that carries the boats of our ideas and messages to new lands and different worlds,” said Ali Abu Al Reesh. He went on to point out that despite the seeming overcrowding of novels in the world, they all deserve their due and time will ultimately judge the outstanding ones.

He continued, “Some people say that there is a flood of novels, but what is wrong with that? Let everyone write what they want, and evaluation is the critic’s role.”

Stating his publishing experience with non-French novels, Mark Fitz, observed, “I believe that publishing titles that belong to non-French cultures benefits everyone because translating and publishing are two processes that truly enrich all cultures.”

“I recently published a short story collection from Sudan, and French readers loved it. As a reader, I have come across several quality texts not written originally in French that have made me ask new questions,” he added. Mohsen Suleiman, the session’s moderator asked him if he intends to publish titles by Emirati authors after translating their books into French, and Mark Fitz answered: “Certainly, this will enrich readers’ experience. I do not doubt the value of Emirati authors, and I am ready to introduce French readers to the Emirati literary landscape.”

On the phenomenon that makes many poets and short story writers start writing novels, Saeed Hamdan, Director of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said: “This is a global phenomenon, and it could be attributed to the vastness of the world of novel, which also enjoys more emotional support, and these factors make novels more attractive. This global phenomenon has made a gradual move into to the Arab world, including the UAE. However, many poets who wrote novels have enriched and nurtured this literary genre.”

Hareb Al Dhaheri, who has written poetry, short stories and essays, and published his first novel Ascension to Heaven in 2015, said: “The world of novel can encompass many other genres, not only literature and literary genres, but philosophy and so on can be addressed in novels. I believe that novels live in a constantly changing world, and authors belonging to any literary genre can conceive a novel. When I undertook this path, I quickly found myself in the world of the novel too.”