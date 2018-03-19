Al Ain residents enjoy UAE heritage workshops at Qasr Al Muwaiji

The family day workshops are part of the Department's efforts to raise awareness and promote Emirati heritage. The diverse programme has been designed to engage a broad spectrum of ages to explore the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

The workshop is part of a series of initiatives by the museum to engage families and foster a collective family environment, and will be held once a month and will explore a variety of topics.

The first session highlighted the role of daggers in Emirati history, where attendees decorated the knives in a variety of ways and given guidance on how to wear them. Organised by the museum’s education department, the audience were educated on one of the key tools in Emirati heritage and history.

Qasr Al Muwaiji is one of the most significant cultural destinations in Al Ain, as it is considered one of the oldest historical monuments in the UAE. It houses an exhibition of photographs and quotes, entitled 'President of the Nation', which recounts the history of the building and its many residents, and the wider history and archaeology of Al Ain city.

The exhibition is the result of the work of a huge group of professionals, including archaeologists, conservationists, architects, historians and curators, who have collaborated to create a distinctive showcase which respects the past and safeguards it for future generations.

Al Ain has several museums which tell its unique story, with Qasr Al Muwaiji joined by Al Ain National Museum, Al Ain Palace Museum and Al Jahili Fort.