FUNN Photography Workshop teaches abstract building and cityscape techniques

The two-day workshop inspired the photographers to think laterally about creating the scene, and how to look at the aesthetic elements rather than capture traditional images.

On the first day, the workshop featured a number of talks on the fundamentals of photography, its different formats, the use of lighting and the latest technology. The sessions also addressed the rules of city and building photography; ‘planning’, ‘forming’ and ‘adjusting’. On the second day, the participants put the theory into practice through a photography tour at the Flag Island under the guidance of trainer Abdulqader Al Aani.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Director of Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival, said: “This workshop was an excellent addition to FUNN’s broad training portfolio dedicated to raising the skill levels of talented young photographers. From understanding the concept to realising the results is fundamental to any form of training and over the course of these two days, the students will have developed their capabilities, enabling them to become professional photographers in the future.”

FUNN works to nurture a generation of creative artists in media and film and to promote new media work by children and young filmmakers of the UAE at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its larger goal is to foster talent through these local and international events to form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.