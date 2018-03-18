Noura Al Kaabi visits Google Cultural Institute in Paris

The meeting took place during Al Kaabi’s visit to the French capital, Paris, as part of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris Book Fair. During her meeting with Gavio, Al Kaabi was briefed about the leading solutions and research that The Lab provides for experts and individuals working in the cultural sector.

She also discussed the possibility of listing Emirati artists in The Lab’s resident artists programme, as well as organising virtual tours to key art hubs and museums in the UAE, and cooperating with The Lab to benefit from Google’s interactive expertise in arts and culture technologies.

Al Kaabi also met with Javier Niel, Director of Station F, a leading international supporter of start-ups. During the meeting, she was briefed about the experience of Station F in encouraging innovation among the youth and providing support for young entrepreneurs in a variety of areas.

Al Kaabi and Niel discussed the expertise that could be adopted in the UAE’s creative platforms and opportunities for cooperation with Emirati entrepreneurs and artists, to receive funding and assistance from other programmes provided by Station F. The Minister was also briefed about Niel's plans to support innovative entrepreneurs.

During the second day of her visit to France, Al Kaabi attended the signing event for a book written by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Kaabi also attended a lecture about the late Sheikh Zayed bi Zayed Al Nahyab, which was delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Former Federal Nation Council Speaker, and Jack Lang, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris, at the Sharjah Pavilion.

Francois Hollande, Former French President, previously announced the selection of Sharjah as a distinguished guest of the fair in March 2017, in recognition of its leading international cultural stature and in appreciation of its considerable achievements, as well as for its efforts to promote Arab culture in France and around the world.