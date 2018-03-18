Sharjah treats the French to Emirati fine arts at Paris Book Fair

The workshops have brought together Emirati conceptual artists Abdul Rahim Salem and Salem Al Junaibi, and calligrapher Khalid Al Jallaf, Chairman of the Emirates Society of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, who are entertaining a huge turnout of French visitors every day with their live drawings and Arabic calligraphy.

The workshops of Abdul Rahim Salem and Salem Al Junaibi have introduced the West examples of the Emirati fine arts movement in a way never experienced before. The two artists created live paintings as a form of visual performance art in a public performance from beginning to end. In the process these artists shared their conceptual experiences and expertise in how they deal with colour, build form and achieve visual balance in their works.

Queues outside calligrapher Khalid Al Jallaf’s work station are becoming a common sight at the Sharjah pavilion, with French residents and citizens eager to take home a stunning representation of one of the most authentic forms of Arab and Islamic arts. Jallaf is sharing with the audience the types of calligraphy he uses, as well as highlighting the efforts of the Emirates Society of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, in training and supporting calligraphers by showcasing their artworks globally.

Apart from live calligraphy by Khalid Al Jallaf, the pavilion is displaying artworks by a host of the most celebrated calligraphers from the Arab world, featuring verses from the holy Quran, Arabic poetry and wisdom proverbs.