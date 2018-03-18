The virtue of ‘Creating More through Less’ in literature highlighted by Sharjah at Paris Book Fair

The literary seminar, ‘The Story and Beyond’, moderated by novelist Lulwa Al Mansouri, and chaired by two storytellers from the emirates, Ibrahim Mubarak and Mohsen Suleiman, and popular local screenwriter, Nasser Al Dhaheri. They offered the audience keen insights into the significant transformations the UAE’s narrative scene has undergone in context to its historical development.

Presenting his vision of the nature of the narrative, screenwriter Nasser Al Dhaheri, said: “Stories are always beginning, never to end. Each person has a story to tell, and it’s what I did.”

Al Dhaheri pointed out that his experience as a journalist and a writer of novels and other forms of writing have enriched his humanitarian experience and his approach to life. He was critical of the experiences of some young writers, and said: “Some young writers do not have a clear and profound experience in short story writing, and hence they shift into the genre of the novel as it is easier for them unlike short story writing that needs requires depth of experience and cumulative creativity.”

Author and storyteller Ibrahim Mubarak spoke of his experience in writing journal entries on the lives of fishermen and the coastal community, which in turn impacted his literary thought and lead his to create short stories.

In his talk, author Mohsen Suleiman referred to the experience of the Emirates Writers Association in establishing the ‘Short Story Club’ as a leading initiative that has enriched the Emirati creative experience, leading to the emergence of young writers through regular workshops and events.

‘Think Visually’, brought together French narrator and illustrator Luwick Ghom and Egyptian illustrator Waleed Taher in another discussion session moderated by Aliyaa Al Shamsi.

The illustrators highlighted the impact of visual language on text as well as on young readers in illustrated stories for children. Ghom talked about the strong relationship between illustration and written content in children’s books highlighting that they complete and make sense of one another. “This relationship sometimes confuses writers when it comes to the question of which more important, illustration or text?” he said.

Ghom noted that he always conceives of a story and develops it within the periphery of a children’s environment. He also mentioned that much of his inspiration sometimes comes from his young students at his illustration workshops.

In a different experience, Waleed Taher stressed that he illustrates before writing, waiting for a moment, which he describes as ‘explosive’ in which he conjures up a story. “No story for me before the illustration is complete… the text comes later, and will be within the context that supports the idea of the illustration,” Taher said.

In spite of their different experiences, the two writers agreed that the universal language of wordless picture books and their power to humor a million individual interpretations is key to developing creativity and wonder in a child’s imagination. They went on to say that there is no children’s story without illustrations ripe with characters and colours.

The seminars were held as part of the programme and events featured at Paris Book Fair (Livre Paris), celebrating Sharjah as a Special Guest City by hosting some of the leading cultural activities representing the deep-rooted heritage and literature of the UAE and the Arab region.