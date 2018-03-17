UAE Pavilion sees remarkable turnout at Riyadh Book Fair

Set to welcome visitors until 24th March, the UAE pavilion at the fair features a dynamic blend of traditional and contemporary design and highlights the strong cultural bilateral ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Over the course of the fair, the pavilion will play host to a series of poetry evenings held by the Emirates Writers Union, the Poetry Academy and the Sharjah Book Authority. The programme will also include two seminars on the publishing industry in the UAE courtesy of the Emirates Publishers Association, taking place on 21st and 23rd March.

The Sharjah Book Authority will also hold a symposium on 18th March featuring Emirati authors Abdulla Al Nuami and Fathiya Al Nimr.

The pavilion has a truly diverse offering in store to suit visitors of all ages. Children in particular will have no shortage of engaging activities to participate in, including interactive competitions and educational programs presented by Nat Geo Kids and Majid TV channels as well as complementary gifts for the fair’s younger visitors. The Emirates Youth Council will also run activities until 19th March, including children’s storytelling sessions and drawing workshops.

The Riyadh International Book Fair is one of the largest cultural events in the Kingdom and remains among the most well attended amongst exhibitions across the region, with the participation of over 500 Arab and international publishing houses and over 80 cultural events.