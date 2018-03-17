Abadi Al Jawhar, Nawal Al Kuwaitia celebrate best of Gulf music in Sharjah Concert

Known as Akhtabout El Oud (Octopus of Oud) for his mastery over the musical instrument and Qitharat Al Khaleej (Guitar of the Gulf ) respectively, the two superstars came together in Sharjah in a rare concert to sing their individual songs as well as create an endless medley of their hit numbers that have enjoyed huge popularity in the region.

While Abadi Al Jawhar sang some of his most famous songs, including "Kel Lailah Atdhakarek" (Every Night I Remember You), "Ansaf Al Holool" (Half Solutions) and "La… Taraktini" (No… You Left Me), Nawal al Kuwaitia sang hits like "Sahheitni" (You Woke Me Up), "Ma Abi Mennek Ketheer" (I Don't Want Much From You) and "Abeek" (I Want You).

Earlier, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC) felicitated the two superstars of the Gulf music and thanked them for performing in Sharjah. For their part, the stars thanked the Al Majaz Amphitheatre management for hosting them, lauding Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to promote Arab arts, music and a culture of tolerance in the region.

Al Jawhar, who took to music and playing oud at the age of 12, came to prominence after he joined hands with his mentor and friend Talal Maddah who gave him the unique title of ‘Octopus of Oud.’ With more than 50 albums to his credit, the audience at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Friday had been rather spoilt for choice, as it were, as the master responded to numerous popular requests including his iconic songs such as "Ya Ghazal,” and "Ya Halawa."

Nawal Al Kuwaitia who began her musical journey in 1984 and has more than 16 popular albums to her credit had been in much demand too, as she played some of her biggest hits, recreating the enduring magic of 90s.

The musical evening was part of a series of such cultural activities and concerts being hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, over the past couple of years, featuring some of the biggest Arab and international stars.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a variety of top Arab and international artistes over the past few years. From Western legends such as Yanni and Julio Iglesias to Arab icons like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife, Assala Nasri, Angham, Najwa Karam and Melhem Zein etc., have performed at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

Over the next few weeks, music aficionados in the UAE will have an opportunity to listen to international stars like Sami Yusuf and Chris De Burgh.