Sheikha Manal Little Artists Programme launches 6th edition

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the programme is a partnership between the Cultural Office of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Art Dubai, offering a unique educational opportunity for UAE-based children and teenagers and encouraging them to excel in the arts. The initiative is part of The Cultural Office and Art Dubai’s longstanding commitment to education and the development of the UAE’s cultural landscape.

The programme introduces inventive art educational approaches, experimental teaching methods, and pedagogical explorations through a number of artist-lead workshops held in Dubai-based schools and at Art Dubai.

Japanese-Australian artist Hiromi Tango will be the lead artist for the 2018 edition of the programme, and present Healing Garden, an interactive installation that invites children to participate in creating a nurturing environment based on local plants and flowers. She will be joined by 5 Apprentice Artists: Zahia Abdul, Fatima Afghan, Taqwa Al Naqbi, Mohammed Khalid and Melis Malatani.

The programme offers an excellent opportunity for UAE-based artists to develop their craft and advance in their art career, capitalising on the prospect of working with an internationally renowned artist specialising in children’s education, such as Hiromi Tango. Apprentice Artists will assist the lead artist in devising the programme of workshops, while having the opportunity to exchange ideas, and develop a practice that includes teaching/learning. There will also be possibilities to lead some workshops during Art Dubai.

The 6th edition of the programme will also see the return of its sought-after Discovery Tours, led by UAE-based and international artists and art educators. The tailor-made tours are designed to enable young children to discover key pieces around the fair, with the works brought alive via thematic activity maps and the storytelling of the guides. The tours are split across three age groups (ages 5-7), (ages 8-12) and (ages 13-17).

Part of the Sheikha Manal Little Artists Programme, the Artists in Schools Initiative, taking place on March 18, 19 and 20, will feature workshops that play with a variation of the Healing Garden theme, which is presented at the fair, offering a unique educational opportunity for UAE-based schoolchildren, and encouraging them to engage with and excel in the arts.

The popularity of the initiative manifests itself in a growing number of schools taking part in the programme.

Al Maha Al Bastaki, Director of The Cultural Office, commented: "With an ever growing programme of on-site workshops, Discovery Tours and the Artists-in-Schools Initiative, we are immensely proud to see the Sheikha Manal Little Artists Programme launches its 6th edition this year. We are delighted to see the positive reception of the programme by children and artists alike and are looking forward to strengthen our efforts in children’s art education in the near future."