UAE as Guest of Honour at Riyadh International Book Fair

The book fair is taking place from 14th-24th March, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

A high-ranking delegation from the UAE, headed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the exhibition opening ceremony.

Al Kaabi said, "The UAE has deep-rooted ties with Saudi Arabia which were established by the leadership over the years; this bond has been strengthened over time by joint synergy and cooperation across a number of areas. The relationship we enjoy today has demonstrated positive results in the ongoing development of the political, economic and social levels for both countries. With the UAE being the Guest of Honour at the Riyadh International Book Fair, we look to share the best of what the UAE has to offer from an artistic, literary and business point of view."

Book fairs are platforms in which countries showcase their cultural standing, their important contributions in the arts, literature, and science fields, as well as promote dialogue and exchange among participants, the Minister said. "The UAE is looking forward to highlighting its rich cultural offering through the participation of 20+ UAE publishing houses and cultural institutions," she added.

The UAE Pavilion will host a number of poetry nights, cultural seminars, events and children's programmes, including a mural that will bring together artists from both countries. The pavilion will also be hosting the ‘Youth Circle’ - a youth seminar organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in cooperation with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation, MiSK, and the Arab Youth Centre. All activities will be shedding light on the nature of the UAE’s publishing sector and the success stories it has enjoyed over the years.

The UAE stand will also highlight the history of the relations it presently shares with the Kingdom, with an interactive space outfitted with modern and classical audio-visual components, and will showcase the various means of communication that were utilised by both countries over the years.

The event will see the participation of a number of dignitaries representing more than 20 UAE cultural institutions such as the National Archives, the Emirates Writers Union, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, The Emirates Heritage Club, the Emirates Publishers Association, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Cultural and Scientific Association, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, the UAE Board on Books for Young People, the Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, Abu Dhabi Media, the Abu Dhabi Poetry Academy, the Sharjah Department of Culture and Information, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, and the Sharjah Institute For Heritage.