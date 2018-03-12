‘Lughati’ Initiative shortlisted for London Book Fair’s International Excellence Awards 2018

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi

While this edition has a record number of shortlisted candidates, with 27 countries from six continents represented, Lughati is the only one from the entire Arab region. The other candidates in the category are Agents of Discovery (Canada) and Quirky Kid (Australia).



The awards, which are held in partnership with the UK Publishers Association and sponsored by Hytex, celebrate excellence in seventeen categories, including international publishing, bookselling, academic and scholarly publishing, children’s publishing, literary translation and digital innovation. The winners will be announced on the sidelines of the event, which takes place from 10-12 April in Olympia, London.



Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, said: “Lughati (the Arabic term for ‘my language’) has always tried to not only maintain but pioneer reading technology in the classroom, stemming from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, that the Arabic language is a crucial contemporary component for scientific and social progress of our nation and society. By supporting the learning of Arabic in a smart environment, we have fostered in students a real love of their mother language in schools across the emirate of Sharjah.



“Through a sustained campaign of cooperation and collaboration with some of the most advanced digital education organisations, we have both adopted and adapted the most modern tools and techniques to suit the local population in the UAE, and tailored the technology to meet the special characteristics of the language, make it appealing to students and educators alike. We are delighted to be shortlisted for the award and hope to provide even greater insights into the future of smart Arabic learning,” Badria Al Ali added.





The supporting of Arabic education in public schools in Sharjah using state-of-the-art technology was officially announced in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The initiative was approved by His Highness the Ruler of Shajah in January 2016 under its new title ‘Lughati’ to develop education in the emirate, preserve the Arabic language and endear Arabic studies to children by incorporating modern methods.