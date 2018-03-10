Spring 2018 exhibitions to open at Sharjah Art Foundation

In a statement, the Foundation said that the opening of four career-spanning surveys of the works of Latif Al Ani, Anna Boghiguian, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Zineb Sedira will take place from 16th March to 16th June 2018 in its spaces in Al Mureijah Square and Arts Square.

The opening events will include a talk between artist Anna Boghiguian and curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, which will be followed by artist-led tours and a performance titled 'Talk Trouble'.

The exhibition 'Active Forms: Works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection' will also open on 16th March. Part of March Meeting 2018, MM 2018, the exhibition will enrich MM 2018 conversations about issues of resistance, organising and form and extend the dialogue and engagement beyond the three days of the meetings.