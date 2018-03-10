Lebanese Stars Najwa Karam, Melhem Zein create unforgettable evening for music lovers in Sharjah

An initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has emerged as a major cultural and entertainment destination of the Emirate and the UAE with its hosting of world-class cultural events and performances, featuring globally renowned artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world. Earlier welcoming the Lebanese stars, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau honoured the singers. On this occasion, to mark the International Women’s Day, female members of the audience were presented with flower bouquets by the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

While Najwa Karam, celebrated as the Pastoral Sound, has acquired the status of a diva and one of the Arab world’s most popular voices today with more than 20 albums and some of the biggest chartbusters to her credit, Melhem Zein known as the Boss is considered the ‘superstar of the new generation’. With songs like “Khalleeni Shoofak” (Let me see you), “Mafi Nom” (No sleep) “Shu hal Layleh” (What a night!) and three medleys, Najwa reaffirmed her status as one of the top divas of Arabic music.

Zein, whose fabulous talent was discovered thanks to a singing competition in schools across Lebanon, joined Najwa to create an unforgettable experience with songs from hit albums like “Anti Msheiti” (You left me…), “Dalli Dhaki” (Keep on laughing..), Alawwa (If only…) and a couple of medleys. If Najwa’s music is part of the great Arab musical traditions, Zein’s songs are known for their freshness and youthful zest. The first ever performance in Sharjah by the Lebanese superstars was truly an evening to remember.

Earlier interacting with the media backstage, the stars said they had been excited to perform at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah against the backdrop of picturesque Khalid Lagoon.

“Sharjah is known and admired across the region and around the world for its celebration of arts, culture and heritage. And we are most excited to be performing in this historic city acknowledged as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world,” said the Lebanese stars, lauding the Emirate’s continuing efforts to promote a culture of appreciation of arts, music and culture in the region.

Over the past few years, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a great variety of musical greats, from Greek musical legend Yanni to Latin music legend Julio Iglesias and Arab superstars like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife, Assala Nasri and Angham. In the next few weeks, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host a series of stellar performances by Arab and international stars, including Nawal Al Kuwaitia and Abadi Al Jawhar on March 16, Sami Yusuf on April 6 and Chris De Berg on April 20.