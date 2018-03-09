EPA at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

EPA’s participation is in line with the efforts to enhance its participation at important events that concern the publishing industry, and furthers its objective of supporting the presence of its members, including publishers and intellectuals at important cultural forums locally and beyond.

At such events, EPA also promote its members’ literary works in several ways, one of which is by offering booklets to visitors containing theirs top 10 publications along with a blurb about each title. These efforts are made in order to enhance its presence and enrich its experience in developing the status of the publishing industry in the local and regional landscape, while benefiting from the expertise of authors, publishers and intellectuals participating in the festival.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: “By participating in this major event, we aim to realise a range of goals represented in showcasing our cultural experience on the local and international levels. We seek to serve and develop the publishing industry in the UAE and beyond, and supply some outstanding titles and publications to the book market. The festival offers us an opportunity to meet and network with a group of publishing experts from around the world, exchange knowledge and learn about the latest developments in the global publishing sector – lessons that will help us further shape and boost the local publishing sector.”

Al Kous added: “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is a major cultural event in the UAE and the region due to its rich programme of seminars, literary sessions and panel discussions that always enrich the Arab cultural language with new content. It also hosts a stellar galaxy of internationally acclaimed authors and intellectuals from the Arab world and beyond, allowing all cultural bodies in the country to make the most of their intellect and expertise.”