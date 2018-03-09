Poetry Seminar by Emirati Poet Majid Al Khateri at Sajaya

The poet provided the girls with key guidance and advice that will expand their literary knowledge and encourage them to explore the world of poetry.

The event included an interactive discussion where Al Khateri talked about his love of poetry since childhood, his fascination with history and his passion for equestrianism and horses.

Replying to questions on how to gain the most benefit from poetry, Al Khateri told the girls to read and listen to poetry as well as study the great writers. Highlighting the power of words, Al Khateri said literature could transcend geographical boundaries, cultures and religion.

At the end of the seminar, Al Khateri recited several of his works, revolving around patriotism, loyalty and leadership.