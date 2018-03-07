National Archives kicks-off 'Zayed in 100 Stories' workshops

The initiative is also part of the fifth 'Students Storytellers Club', which aims to teach students about the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



The initiative aims to encourage loyalty to the nation and its leadership and develop the personality of students, as well as promote ethical values, through scientific research and national writing.



The National Archives explained the importance of highlighting the efforts, achievements and values of Sheikh Zayed, to create the new history of the UAE.

As part of the initiative, the students will prepare and draft stories about the founding leader, which will showcase their knowledge and the stories they know about Sheikh Zayed.



The workshops, run by experts and specialists from the National Archives at its headquarters and in several schools, aim to the raise the awareness of students about the importance of highlighting Sheikh Zayed's personality and legacy.

Participating students toured the National Archives to enrich their knowledge of UAE history and the biography of Sheikh Zayed.