Museum of Moroccan Heritage showcases rare archaeological exhibits

The Museum of Moroccan Heritage is a vital destination for culture and art aficionados, giving them an opportunity to examine Morocco’s ancient monuments linking the East and West, including 270 artefacts, with an exclusive collection of various Islamic manuscripts like the manuscripts of the Holy Quran, the Hadith books and the Biography of the Prophet, in addition to historical works of scholars of jurisprudence, language, history, medicine, dictionaries and poetry, some of which are inscribed on parchment and paper.



The museum also presents coins dating back to different eras, and rare artefacts being exhibited outside Morocco for the first time, including a statue of King Juba II made of bronze and dating back to 50 BC. The museum also showcases a distinguished collection of traditional oil lamps and Andalusian ceramic pots, among many other items on show.



The museum also displays historical photographs and information on the Msoura archaeological site – located on a hill between Larache and Tangier.

Abdelaziz Al Idrissi, the Museum's Director at Morocco in Abu Dhabi, said, "The UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular, has become a global destination, connecting the civilisations of the East with West, supporting culture and arts and promoting peace among all. The event has seen tremendous success over the past two years, attracting a wide audience from UAE nationals and residents, the Museum of Moroccan Heritage has received thousands of visitors who have expressed great admiration and passion for earning about Moroccan heritage, culture and history."



"The museum’s great popularity this year underscores the high culture and artistic sense of Abu Dhabi and UAE nationals, residents and visitors alike, as I observe their great interest in our exhibits, antiques and artefacts, especially in the rare collection of antiques and monuments that we are showcasing outside Morocco for the first time, embodying the heritage of civilisations and migrations that travelled across its land throughout history," added Al Idrissi.