Horouf Reggio Education Conference hears ‘Beauty’ should be part of school curriculum

The teachers and education professionals attending the conference, which explores the benefits of the alternative ‘Reggio Emilia Approach’ to education, have been encouraged to rethink traditional classroom methods in favour of a natural learning environment.

Speaking at the Horouf Reggio Conference, organised by Horouf, a subsidiary of Kalimat Group, hosting representatives from Italian Reggio Children Centre, Claudia Giudici, President of Reggio Children, told delegates, “Through an ever-evolving curriculum, we can give credit and value to the children who constantly guide us as a compass to the world. Children are born with many resources and have a natural curiosity with which they marvel at the world around them. To a large extent they are autonomous and work with the teachers to set their own curriculum.”

The alternative education concept, which was founded in the Northern Italy city of Reggio Emilia, has 26 children in each class, with two teachers and an artist who focus on individual creativity, skills and capabilities, enhancing the children’s confidence to express their ideas. The Reggio Children Centre believes that the youngsters, who are enrolled from aged 1-11 years, learn the basics of traditional mathematics, space, measurements and language through play, thinking and speaking during their daily activities.

Claudia Giuduci added, “In Italy, many schools are cold, technical places where children go purely to learn. There is no beauty in those schools and that needs be part of any curriculum.”

Also addressing the conference, which concludes on Thursday 8th March, Marina Castagnetti, a pre-school teacher at the Diana School of Reggio Emilia, which has a presence in 140 countries said: “Space and the environment is crucial in learning and we see through our research that keywords such as ‘relationships’ and ‘osmosis’ play a crucial role.”

Established in 2013, Horouf, an imprint of the Sharjah-based Kalimat Group, aims to create contemporary and innovative educational methods for children in Arabic. Its portfolio has numerous print and digital works, in addition to interactive applications. Prior to its official launch, Horouf worked on research projects with 30 schools in Sharjah to explore, develop and understand best practices in educational publishing, and children’s development.