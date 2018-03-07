Saudi singer Abadi Al Jawhar, Kuwait’s Nawal Al Kuwaitia team up for Sharjah Concert

The musical evening is part of a series of such cultural activities and concerts being hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, over the past couple of years, featuring some of the biggest Arab and international stars.



Saudi artist Abadi Al Jawhar developed a passion for music at the age of 12, when he spent seven hours a day learning how to play the oud on his own. However, despite his great love for music, he was planning to join the military field, until he met with the late artist Talal Maddah.



During the course of his career, Al Jawhar received many international awards and accolades. He was also given many titles. His friend and partner Talal Maddah called him the Octopus of Oud while Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaed named him the Ambassador of Sadness. Al Jawhar has produced more than 50 albums. His most famous songs include "Ya Ghazal,” composed by Talal Maddah, and "Ya Halawa", written by Lutfi Zeini and composed by Talal Maddah.



Nawal Al Kuwaitia launched her career in 1984, when she released her debut album, written by poet Abdul Latif Al Bannai and composed by Rashid Al Khedher. That was followed by greater success producing as many as 16 albums.

Over her long career, Nawal has received numerous awards and titles. She has been honoured by Kuwait’s Ministry of Information as an artist who has given much to the country through her art.



As part of Sharjah’s efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and appreciation of arts, music and culture, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a dazzling variety of top international and Arab superstars over the past few years. Western legends such as Yanni and Julio Iglesias and Arab icons like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife, Assala Nasri, Angham, Abdullah Al Ruwashed, Balquees Fathi, Najwa Karam and Melhem Zein etc. have performed at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

Over the next few weeks, music aficionados in the UAE will have an opportunity to listen to international stars like Sami Yusuf, Chris De Burgh and others.



For more details about concerts and tickets, please visit http://www.almajazamphitheatre.ae or www.ticketmaster.ae. You can also call 800 86823 or +971 6 5123440.