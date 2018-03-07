Fikra announces the Inaugural Fikra Graphic Design Biennial

The biennial will see designers from around the world work and exhibit in the UAE.



The Fikra Graphic Design Biennial centers on graphic design as a profession and practice, and its evolving and broadening nature. The Biennial is an international platform for professionals and the general public that facilitates an environment for innovative and radical ideas related to the field as well as presenting the nuances of the discipline, communicating its importance, varied media, and multiple roles.



The Biennial team consists of Salem Al-Qasimi, Founder, and Principal of Fikra, also Director of Fikra Graphic Design Biennial; Maryam Al Qassimi, Co-Director; and Eleonora Cervellera, Head of Programming and Partnerships. And it also includes an advisory committee of prominent and leading experts from the region such as Dr. Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès and Pascal Zoghbi.



Sheikh Salem Al-Qasimi, Founder and Principal of Fikra, commented: “We at Fikra are excited to launch the first-of-its-kind international graphic design biennial in the region created for professionals and the general public. The event aims to communicate the importance of graphic design as a practice and helps understand it better. More importantly, I think that it is crucial to have a representation of this region in the discourse related to graphic design practice across the globe. It is equally important for us to carry forward our ideas, culture, and narrative.”



The Fikra Graphic Design Biennial will be curated by internationally renowned designers: Prem Krishnamurthy, Emily Smith and Na Kim.



Krishnamurthy, Smith, and Kim commented, "Fikra Graphic Design Biennial proposes graphic design as an integral part of contemporary public life. Although it forms nearly every medium, message, and communication we encounter, graphic design is often overlooked as the mere commercial production of visual surfaces for existing ideas. The Biennial looks at the expanded field of graphic design, in which designers play a crucial role in tasks as diverse as entrepreneurial development, content generation, image-making, strategic thinking, form-giving, project distribution, life-cycle planning, and policy creation. Today’s graphic designers are both artists and facilitators: through their sustained presence, expertise, intuition, and insight, they help to shape products and processes alike."



The Fikra Graphic Design Biennial will take place in November 2018 and will be held across several locations in the UAE.