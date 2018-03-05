Mobile Library on nationwide tour in March and April

The library will visit several cultural and educational institutions, including universities, colleges, schools, kindergartens, as well as public places, hospitals and centres for differently-abled community members, and manage a host of activities and events such as interactive reading sessions for children.



In announcing the schedule of the mobile library’s 28-stop tour, KwB aims to highlight once again that access to reading is vital for a community’s – and a nation’s – growth and development.



The library comprises dozens of genres and hundreds of titles, including books written by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, novels, bestsellers, encyclopaedias, books on religion and science, family books and children’s books, including comics.



Noura bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB, said: “Since its inception in 2010, the mobile library has toured the seven emirates, providing book lovers and academics with the world-class fiction and non-fiction they want and need. The library aims to deliver a service that is relevant to everyone in the country and has array of specially selected Arabic books.



“The facility is very much in line with KwB’s objectives of giving all members of society access to books and fostering a love of literature among them. We firmly believe that by expanding its scope and presence this year, the mobile library will make an even greater impact in nurturing a deep-seated desire to read, not just during the two months on the road, but spanning lifetimes.”



All government departments and private organisations who would like to be visited by the mobile library can contact the management through the following number: 06-556 7780.



The mobile library facility has an attractive and creative design, as well as a portfolio of titles carefully selected from a list of the best quality books and bestsellers that are updated constantly.



KwB was launched as an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bint Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, and is closely supervised and supported by Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of its Organising Committee. The initiative aims to promote Sharjah as the cultural capital of UAE through its cultural initiatives that promote reading as the driving force behind human development.



KwB’s first-of-its-kind achievement in the region was its Home Library initiative, through which it distributed 42,366 free home libraries to every Emirati household in Sharjah, establishing reading as a habit in all community members.