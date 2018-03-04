FUNN and Sharjah Youth explore real-life roles in the inspirational world of filmmaking

The activities, taking place every Friday and Saturday until March 10 at the Sharjah Youth Headquarters, highlight all stages of filmmaking to foster and inspire young cinema enthusiasts and help them reach their full potential at the forefront of the global creative arena.



The producers, directors and editors of the future also learn the difference between screenplays, theatre scripts and novel scripts, along with developing an understanding of scenario elements and the basic layouts and structure of a film.



Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN, and Director of Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival, said: “We organised this specialised workshop in line with our commitment to support promising talent in all areas of the film industry and help discover the next generation of quality cinema influencers.”



Fatima Mohammed Musharbek, Director of Youth Affairs at Sharjah Youth, added: “Joining forces with our partners, the FUNN foundation, in organising and hosting this innovative workshop, aligns perfectly with Sharjah Youth’s goals of discovering and nurturing young talents in the areas of innovation, art and technology.”



The workshops also address a range of related roles, including casting and the work schedules of assistant directors and production managers, plus the characteristics and qualities of a successful movie actor. A special casting session was then held to choose the actors who will take part in a movie to be produced by the workshop following intensive acting sessions.



FUNN aims to create opportunities in new media, digital art and film through hosting workshops, seminars, conferences and festivals. The organisation aspires to form a network of talented youth, enabling them to connect locally and internationally to facilitate greater exposure and appreciation of their work and to inspire them to choose a career in the film industry.