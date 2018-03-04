Lebanese Superstars Najwa Karam and Melhem Zein to perform in Sharjah March9

Al Majaz Amphitheatre is an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. It has emerged as the prominent cultural and entertainment destination of the Emirate and the UAE with its hosting of world-class cultural events and performances featuring globally renowned artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world.



From Lebanon to the World



Growing up in a rural, deep-rooted Lebanese family where singing by women is still frowned upon, Najwa Karam has had to defy great odds to acquire the status of a Lebanese diva and one of the Arab world’s most popular and widely recognised voices today.



As the voice behind some of the biggest chartbusters of the Arabic music, Karam enjoys a massive fan following across the Arab world and beyond. She began her musical journey with ‘Ya Habayeb’ in 1989. However, she rose to fame and stardom with her second album ‘Shams Al Ghinniye’ (Sun of Song) and this journey of nearly three decades has produced many such winners and at least 20 albums.

Known as the Pastoral Sound, Karam will perform a selection of her hit songs that achieved great success around the world during her performance at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the new cultural destination of the UAE.



Melhem Zein, the Boss



Melhem Zein, Al Rayess (The Boss), will join Najwa Karam during the much-awaited Al Majaz Amphitheatre performance, singing some of his most popular roundelays and songs. Zein, whose rare talent was discovered in childhood thanks to a singing competition held across all schools of Lebanon, soon became a household name through his participation in talent shows like ‘Kaa’s Al Nojoum’ and ‘Superstar One’.

His first album Enti Msheeti (You left me!) was released in 2004. It was also the title of his hit song. The album found huge success as it featured several hit songs, which strengthened Melhem’s position as Lebanon’s new generation superstar. In 2006, Zein launched his second album carrying his hit song Baddi Hebbek. The album featured nine songs, most of them in the Lebanese accent.



In 2007, Zein produced the hit single titled, Mamnonak Ana (I’m grateful). The song reached the top of many of the Arab world’s charts in no time. He joined Rotana, in the beginning of 2008 and started working on his third album. In 2011, Zein started experimenting with new styles releasing the single, Taaj Raasi and the Iraqi-style hit Kabadbad. Proving to be Zein’s last album produced by Rotana, he eventually signed with MBC in 2015 and released his fourth album, Al Jirh Yalli Baado.

If Najwa Karam’s music is part of the great Arab musical traditions, Melhem Zein’s songs are known for their freshness and youthful zest. The first ever performance in Sharjah by the Lebanese superstars promises an evening to remember.



In the next few weeks, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host a series of stellar performances by Arab and international stars, including Nawal Al Kuwaitia and Abadi Al Jawhar on March 16, Sami Yusuf on April 6 and Chris De Berg on April 20.

From Greek musical legend Yanni to Latin music legend Julio Iglesias and Arab superstars like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife and Assala Nasri to Emirati music sensation Balqees, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a mindboggling variety of musical talents over the past couple of years.