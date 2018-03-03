Superstar Adnan Sami recreates Bollywood magic in Sharjah

Performing before a packed house against the backdrop of the iconic Khalid Lagoon, Sami recreated the magic of some of his most famous foot-tapping, chartbusting numbers to the delight of a constantly cheering, boisterous audience.

The Indian superstar, who has given his voice on screen to some of the biggest Bollywood superstars and contributed to the success of a number of blockbusters, was in his true element, repeatedly responding to his cheering fans and their requests to perform.

He also performed a number of popular songs such as bheegi, bheegi raton mein (in these wet, rainy nights) yeh zameen ruk jaye (the earth will stop for us); Kabhi toe nazar milao (Look into my eyes once) Ishq hota nahin sabhi ke liye (Love is not for everyone) from his hit films and albums. He took turns to use both his powerful vocals and his famous prowess over the piano to cast a spell on his audience.

The Adnan Sami show was presented by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Speaking before the performance, Sami thanked the management of Al Majaz Amphitheatre and the SGMB for inviting him to perform in Sharjah.

“It is great to perform at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. I love its extraordinary setting, the spectacular view of the Lagoon and world-class audiovisual facilities. Al Majaz Amphitheatre has emerged as the most happening artistic and cultural destination in Sharjah and the UAE,” he said.

“It is truly a pleasure to perform from this stunning stage and in the beautiful Emirate of Sharjah celebrated as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world. Sharjah has always been known for its celebration of arts, culture and heritage. Al Majaz Amphitheatre carries forward this great tradition,” he added.

As part of Sharjah’s efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and appreciation of arts, music and culture, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a plethora of top international and Arab superstars over the past few years. From Western legends such as Yanni and Julio Iglesias to Arab icons like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife, Assala Nasri, Angham, Abdullah Al Ruwashed and Balquees Fathi etc., have performed at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

Over the next few weeks, music lovers in the UAE will have an opportunity to listen to icons such as Najwa Karam, Melhem Zein, Nawal El Kuwaitia, Abadi Al Jawhar and Sami Yusuf, Chris De Burgh and others.