Adnan Sami: I am super excited to be in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “ Sharjah 24” before the beginning of his concert, Sami said that he was super excited to be in Sharjah and that it was his first concert in the emirate promising his fans with exciting bouquet of performances from his films and albums.

Sami highly praised the hospitality he was engulfed in, thanking the emirate and the organisers.

Hailing Sharjah’s pioneering cultural and literary movement, the Indian icon said “Sharjah is place renowned for its culture, literature and love for art”.

Fascinated by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the Indain musical genius said “Nothing for me, as an artist, is a greater pleasure than to perform in such a wonderful atmosphere.”