Tolerance first step toward understanding what we do not know, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 10th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Sheikh Nahyan said that in order to understand the true meaning of tolerance, people must be willing to "open the books they haven't read and be willing to read, comprehend and appreciate what we read."

"We must be willing to open the book we have not read. We must be willing to read it. We must be resolved to comprehend and appreciate what we read. That is the second step toward understanding what we do not know," he said.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan said: The logo of this tenth annual Emirates Festival of Literature is perfect. Since 2009 the love of words has brought our country’s diverse population together at the Emirates Festival of Literature. The courageous entrepreneur Isobel Abulhoul believed that thousands of people living and working in the United Arab Emirates shared her love of words. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the wise executives at Emirates Airlines believed in her vision and supported her venture.

Now we cannot imagine being without this event. It has become a tradition. It is our way of honoring the power of words and expressing our gratitude to the artificers who have so brilliantly exerted "the maker’s rage to order words of the sea," as Wallace Stevens described the poet’s passion. I especially welcome the authors, both those of you visiting our country and those of you who live among us. Your participation in this festival enhances the impact of your writing, and satisfies our natural curiosity about the people behind the words. We, your readers, deeply appreciate your presence.

Because I have called this year’s logo perfect, I should perhaps explain my judgment. Who are we who have assembled for the love of words? Although the logo may summon thoughts of people proud of an ornate or obscure vocabulary; or people sentimentally attached to words that have changed their lives; or people armed with words satisfying every cryptic crossword clue I think that we are all here because we all value the ways in which words come together to make meaning. Words enable us to express our thoughts. "The thought", as Robert Frost wrote, "finds the words."

The words, of course, must be the right words in the right places. We abhor balderdash. We all know the immense difficulty of finding the right words and putting them in the right places so that they present our thoughts with accuracy, with style, with power.

We admire people who excel in what T.S. Eliot called "the intolerable wrestle / With words and meanings." We are happily here to be among those admirable authors who have wrestled their way to victory. We love the words that skilled writers use to make meaning.

Those artificers describe, interpret, or imagine worlds at least partially and, in most cases, wholly unknown to readers. For readers to engage those worlds is an act that grandly illustrates the benefit of tolerance. I have dutifully been thinking a great deal about the concept of tolerance recently.

Tolerance is the first and necessary step toward understanding what we do not know. We must be willing to open the book we have not read. We must be willing to read it. We must be resolved to comprehend and appreciate what we read. That is the second step toward understanding what we do not know.

This festival celebrates diversity in a country that has become a global crossroads with an amazingly diverse population of almost ten million people representing some 200 different countries.

In this Year of Zayed, we recall that our nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, began building this nation by inviting the help of talented and ambitious people from all over the world. Sheltered peacefully by the UAE’s welcoming Arab tent, our diverse population continues to work in an astonishingly outstanding way under the leadership of His Highness the President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan. Our success has relied on the spirit of tolerance inspired by our country’s leaders.

They have encouraged us to take the first and necessary step toward understanding what we do not know of other people their thoughts, their culture, their history, their values, their emotions. The second step actually engaging with those unknown Others and comprehending and appreciating them is a step that we must take again and again and again.

We take that step with every book we read. Each book enables a new or more nuanced understanding of ourselves and of other people. Like the prism pictured in this festival’s perfect logo, each book separates the white light of our existence into its colorful complexity of differing wave lengths.

Each book refracts our understanding of our common humanity. It is no wonder that we are here tonight for the love of words.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for questioning and listening. Thank you for your desire to understand others. Thank you for becoming global citizens. Best wishes for a splendid festival of literature."

The opening ceremony was attended by Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of the Emirates Literature Foundation; Mohammed Ahmed Al Mur, Member of the Foundation's Board of Trustees; Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Centre for Emirates; Isobel Abulhoul, OBE, CEO and Trustee of the Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Also attending were a number of senior officials and literature enthusiasts.