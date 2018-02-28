Sudanese artist Salah Elmur exhibits at Sharjah Art Museum

In the exhibit, which will be on display until 2nd June, Elmur leads the viewer through a personal voyage of discovery, showing some of his experiences of growing up in Khartoum. The works show his exploration of the city’s streets and the surrounding countryside as a child.

Born in the Sudanese capital in 1966, Elmur is a graduate of Khartoum’s prestigious College of Fine and Applied Art.

An acclaimed painter, illustrator, photographer, and filmmaker, his artworks have been displayed across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.