Sudanese artist Salah Elmur exhibits at Sharjah Art Museum

  • Wednesday 28, February 2018 in 3:38 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Sharjah Art Museum on Thursday opened a new exhibition inspired by the childhood and early life of one of Sudan’s most influential and important artists. ‘Fragrances of the Forest and Photos’ is a collection of more than 70 artworks by contemporary artist Salah Elmur.
In the exhibit, which will be on display until 2nd June, Elmur leads the viewer through a personal voyage of discovery, showing some of his experiences of growing up in Khartoum. The works show his exploration of the city’s streets and the surrounding countryside as a child. 
 
Born in the Sudanese capital in 1966, Elmur is a graduate of Khartoum’s prestigious College of Fine and Applied Art. 
 
An acclaimed painter, illustrator, photographer, and filmmaker, his artworks have been displayed across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.