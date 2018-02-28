Masrah Al Qasba Theatre nurtures children’s dreams of becoming superstars of stage and screen

Drama Courses organised by AL Qasba

The 60-minute training session featured an array of physical and intellectual activities that aimed to teach them body language and the standard methods of collective communication through team spirit.



The session helped the youngsters to discover and develop their concentration skills and enhance observation, intuition and focus. The trainer distributed short scripts to the children to try their first theatrical performance and nurture their skills of reading theatrical scripts while using the suitable body language and facial expressions.



The training courses organised by Al Qasba and presented by Centre Stage Arts, Speech and Drama, provide participants with an opportunity that enables them to take the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) accredited acting examination for advanced courses. The courses target talented and ambitious children aged 5-16 years seeking a career in theatre, cinema or TV.



Al Qasba, one of Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourist and family destinations, enjoys a high footfall of tourists and visitors thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, premium services and world-class activities that are tailored for all family members. It features numerous high-end amenities and modern tourist attractions, including restaurants, cafés, Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, which accommodates 250 people, Al Qasba Conference Forum, meeting rooms, Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Maraya Art Centre among others, that cater to visitors of all ages.