Third Khorfakkan Cultural Festival to kick off Thursday

Organised by the Khorfakkan Office at the Department of Culture and Information, the two- day festival is a new artistic phenomenon which aims to highlight and consolidate the Emirati artistic heritage.

Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaiji, Director of the Department of Culture and Information in the Eastern Region said that the third edition of the festival offers the audience a fatty dose of artistic and heritage activities.

He pointed out that such festivals aim to consolidate our popular heritage and preserve the national identity, adding that the festival revitalises the cultural and artistic movement, which is reflected on the tourism and economic sectors.