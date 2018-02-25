Sheikh Zayed Book Award launches translation initiative

The initiative comes as part of the action plan in response to recommendations from the Translators' Seminar held in London last year, to provide support and awareness about Arab authors and literary works.

Regarding the initiative, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "This year is witnessing the 12th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, marking more than a decade of hard work and efforts that have laid the foundation for a cultural and literary landmark that seeks to celebrate creative literary scholars and intellectuals. As part of the department’s initiatives that celebrate the Year of Zayed, I am delighted to be taking part today in signalling another big step along the march of excellence a strategic partnership with the Frankfurt Book Fair Office in New York.

"This partnership is aimed at encouraging translations from Arabic into other languages and spreading Arab culture in the West, thus strengthening the position of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award among international awards, as an incubator of Arab culture and a promoter of dialogue among civilisations."

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Award, noted, "The partnership of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award with the Frankfurt Book Fair stems from our overarching vision to consistently support the constructive cultural communication between Arabic and other languages, as well as to continue bolstering developing translation activities within the Arab world. Representing the cherished values of the award’s mission during the nation’s celebration of the Year of Zayed, this collaboration signifies the endeavours towards enriching cultures and arts, combining tradition and modernity, encouraging cultural openness, diversity, and acceptance of the other."

Juergen Boos, President of the Frankfurt Book Fair, added, "The award’s objectives, combined with our endeavours, have led to the crystallisation of this strategic partnership, which aims to assist in the translation of the winning titles into German, English and French. This helps raise awareness internationally regarding the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, in addition to promoting the award’s work and winners at cultural and literary international events, such as the Frankfurt Book Fair."