Mleiha makes archaeology fun for kids

Sharjah’s premier archaeological and eco-tourism project, Mleiha, offers visitors an unforgettably authentic journey back in time where we can explore what the Emirati lifestyle would have been up to 130,000 years ago.

Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project is a premier tourism and leisure destination being developed in multiple phases by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) offering a plethora of educational packages to school and university students.

Here, a group of enthusiastic school-goers are uncovering the secrets of the region’s ancient Bedouin culture through the ‘Mleiha Time Machine’ experience, which is a fascinating journey of exploration of ancient sea beds, graves of the long perished, stone carvings and drawings, examination of fossils, making fossil casts and much more.

The Education Division at Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers extensive field trips to archaeological sites spread across the destination led by expert guides, interactive workshops with the education team, museum tours, exhibits, interactive displays, artefacts and information points, etc., which offer young minds a unique window into the pre-historic world of our ancestors.