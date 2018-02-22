DCT Abu Dhabi honours Emirati poet

A special ceremony is to be held at the Department’s headquarters next month and will be attended by 100 people including intellectuals, media professionals and researchers.

The Department last year launched five initiatives to revive the legacy of Thani, who passed away on 20th February 2012, under the title ‘Ahmed Rashid Thani... He Who Have Not Passed’.

The initiatives included publishing manuscripts by the late poet, comprising poetry, novels and heritage-related research, as well as the re-publication of his earlier books, which include many reference books in fields like the documentation of oral heritage, folklore, poetry and theatre.

"The committee responsible for the manuscripts left by the late Thani has scrutinised the manuscripts found at his house and his office at the Cultural Foundation, and decided that a series of books will be printed after revision," said Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Rashid Thani was born in Khor Fakkan in 1962. He is one of the most renowned UAE poets, in both Nabati and Fasih poetry, while his prose texts mainly revolve around existential contemplation.

Thani also produced many theatrical plays criticising social transformations along with a rich collection of documentary research and studies covering narrative and oral heritage.