Bollywood Superstar Adnan Sami to perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre on March 2

Born and raised in London to Pakistani and Indian parents, Sami has always been known as a child prodigy and has excelled in both Western and Indian music, singing for top Bollywood superstars in a number of blockbusters, not to mention several chartbusting independent albums such as Always Yours Adnan (2000) Tera Chehra (2002), Teri Kasam (2004), Kisi Din (2007) and numerous others.



Speaking about his much-awaited concert on March 2, Sami said that he is “super excited” to perform at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah and promised his fans “a night to remember.”



Sami is an accomplished concert pianist, music composer and singer with a command of Indian and Western classical/semi-classical music, jazz, rock and pop. He is the the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano in a style he created through his use of santoor, an Indian musical instrument.



He started playing the piano at the age of five and composed his first piece of music when he was just nine. Sami began taking lessons in Indian classical music from Pandit Shivkumar Sharma when visiting India during his school vacations. Indian singing legend Asha Bhonsle spotted his rare talent when he was 10 during a London concert by RD Burman and encouraged him to take up music as a career.



A review in US-based Keyboard magazine described him as the fastest keyboard player in the world. As a multi-platinum recording Artiste, he is also credited for having sold the biggest selling independent albums of all time in India. He can play over 35 musical instruments.



In his career of 32 years, Sami has won many international awards including the Nigar Award, Bolan Academy Award and Graduate Award. Adnan is the youngest recipient of the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music.



Sami has had the honour of giving 'Royal Command' performances before the King of Sweden and King Hussein of Jordan. In 2007, Sami was honoured by the UK Parliament for his 'Outstanding Contribution to Music'. In 2008 he also won "Best International Act" at the UK Asian Music Awards. In 2013, Sami was honored by Canada’s Parliament for his 'Exceptional Services to Indian Music'. In April 2017, Sami created history by becoming the first South Asian to have sold out London's iconic Wembley Stadium for a record eight times.



Al Majaz Amphitheatre is an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. It has emerged as the cultural and entertainment destination of the Emirate with its hosting of world-class cultural events and concerts featuring globally renowned artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world. From Greek musical legend Yanni to Latin music legend Julio Iglesias and Arab superstars like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife and Assala Nasri to Emirati music sensation Balqees, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a mindboggling variety of musical talents over the past couple of years.



Tickets for the Adnan Sami show are on sale now at tiketmaster.ae. They can be also ordered by calling 800 86823 or +9716 5123440.