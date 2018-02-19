Jordanian Heritage Week to launch on February 25th at SIH

The five-day event will host a Jordanian delegation that will present a variety of distinct styles and colours emphasising the rich heritage, which is distinguished by its uniqueness and diversity. The delegation will also provide visitors, heritage lovers and researchers a comprehensive overview of the nature and content of Jordanian heritage.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said, "The Jordanian brothers have a rich and diverse heritage whose roots are deeply rooted in history, and we will have a beautiful and interesting journey over five days. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore famous landmarks in Jordan as Nabataeans and Petra, Amman, Karak, Beit Ras and other sites that are a symbol of heritage, history and civilisation. The visitors will also have a chance to delve into heritage through a variety of activities and events such as popular music and folk music and arts, folk dances (Dabkah) and fashion shows which reflect the beauty and bright colours of manufacturing and a gallery from the heritage of Jordan."

Dr. Musallam added, "Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Jordanian heritage cuisine to taste a variety of popular Jordanian food, as well as an intellectual and cultural program that includes lectures and workshops on fashion and other activities and events. In addition, Jordan, as we know, was inhabited by various civilisations that settled in through the ages and established great kingdoms of the Amorites, Edomites and Moabites; whose king, Misha, wrote his victories and achievements on the stone of Theban, in addition to the Nabataeans who settled in Petra. Jordan is blessed with many archaeological sites that belong to ancient eras. It dates back to several civilisations that settled in Jordan throughout history and were distributed to all its regions and sites in cities, rural areas and Badia."

Musallam pointed out that the Jordanian folklore reflects the diversity of its social fabric, which is a rich social and cultural mosaic and weaves a traditional Jordanian painting varied in the originality of the bawadi, rural and urban areas that carry the fragrance of history and the flavours and memories of ancestors.