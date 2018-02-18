Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi inaugurates "Contemporary Arab Calligraphy Forum"

The opening ceremony was attended by several members of the Pakistani community in the UAE, officials and those interested in Arabic calligraphy.

This permanent exhibition is a message from Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi to the world, through the various nationalities that visit Zahra Hospital daily, to introduce the tolerance of the Islamic religion through some Quranic verses written specifically on the paintings, or some of the Prophet's Hadiths, along with some words that help spread the teachings of Islam.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi was keen to translate the verses, hadiths and other phrases contained in the paintings into English to be easily understood by visitors of the hospital.

Before the opening ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi, accompanied by the Pakistani ambassador and his wife, toured the various sections of Al Zahra Hospital.

Following the opening, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi explained to the visitors the contents of the exhibits that included 60 paintings.

Explaining his long experience with Arabic calligraphy, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi said that Arabic calligraphy has always been his passion and that of Al Qasimi wider family spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

For his part, Pakistani Ambassador praised the exhibition and expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi’s generous invitation to him to attend this extraordinary event.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qasimi honoured the Pakistani Ambassador. He thanked him and his wife for attending the opening ceremony stressing the UAE- Pakistan strong and historic relations.