SBA strengthens global library ties at ALA Meeting

SBA’s presence at the 2018 meeting, which brought together an elite gathering of librarian specialists and experts from around the world, is the latest in a host of international forums and events which reinforces the Association’s aims to strengthen ties with other entities within the library sector. It also aligns with its preparations for the fifth edition of the Librarian Conference held in Sharjah in November, in collaboration with ALA.

In addition to discussing the latest library developments, the SBA delegation conducted a series of meetings with global specialists in library management and explored avenues of cooperation and joint action.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said, “Our participation in the ALA Conference epitomises our goal of opening up channels of communication and cooperation with various cultural institutions around the world.

“By doing so, we are inspired by the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, who has always stressed that cultural communication is the best way to promote universal dialogue.”

Al Ameri added, “SBA’s strong presence and engagement in various international forums have had a highly positive impact on the cultural projects, events and activities led by Sharjah throughout the year.”

He referred to the annual calendar of major publishing and book related events such as Sharjah International Book Fair, which has made great strides on the global literary stage over the past 10 years. Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the ALA Library Conference and Sharjah Publishing City, among many other initiatives, have helped to foster a love of reading.

The ALA Midwinter Meeting is one of the most prestigious international library events and is a prelude to the ALA annual Conference, which will be held this year from June 21 – 26 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Established in December 2014, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is dedicated to encouraging investment in creative industries and offering a platform for knowledge and intellectual exchange between people from different societies and cultures.

SBA strives to highlight the significant role of writers and their influence in promoting community awareness in view of technological advances and diversity of knowledge sources. It also aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in cultural affairs in general, and the publishing, printing, translation, documentation and children’s books in particular.