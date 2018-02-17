Emeli Sandé takes audience on emotional journey at Al Majaz

In her debut performance in Sharjah, held against the spectacular backdrop of the Buhairah Corniche, Emeli Sandé treated her audience to a number of hit songs and chartbuster, including numbers from the critically acclaimed, Our Version of Events and Long Live the Angels. While Our Version of Events exceeded The Beatles' previously held record of 63 consecutive weeks in the top 10 slot and sold over 4.6 million copies worldwide, Long Live the Angels achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist in 2016.

With a strong presence and a breathtaking performance, the British artist spoke to her audience in the language of music, which has been at the centre of her world since her childhood. Opening the special musical evening with the hits Hurts and Free, she sent her fans, who filled the Amphitheatre, into raptures.

The combination of songs performed by Emeli Sandé held a lot of meanings and experiences, which made it more impactful on the audience.

The multi-instrumentalist took her audience on a journey of emotions and memories with a performance on the piano, recalling her musical beginnings through the songs Clown and River and drawing great response from her fans.

Emeli Sandé told her audience that through her music and songs, which were the product of many of her life experiences, she seeks to empower her fans, asserting that music is a universal language of communication that brings people closer to one another.

She thanked Sharjah and Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, for the opportunity and expressed her admiration for the successful management of the Amphitheatre, which has helped highlight it as a cultural and artistic destination that bolsters the Emirate's position on the world’s map of culture and arts.

At the end of the evening, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the international artist for the outstanding performance, whose tickets sold out in record time.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2014, as part of the celebrations crowning Sharjah as the Islamic Culture Capital for 2014.

Over the past few years, the Amphitheatre has hosted internationally acclaimed artistes and musicians as part of the Sharjah leadership’s vision to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of music and the arts in the Emirate.

The popular artists and musical legends hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, overlooking the Khalid Lagoon and Buhairah Corniche, in the past couple of years include Yanni, Marcel Khalife, Mohammed Abdu, Julio Iglesias, Assala Nasri, Angham and numerous others.